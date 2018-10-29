Asian Parliament Assembly begins in Gwadar

October 29, 2018

Asian Parliamentary Assembly kicked off in Gwadar on Monday. It hosts more than 100 delegates from 26 countries.

The representatives of International Parliamentary Union and Asian Parliamentary Secretariat are participating as well. The topic of the conference is peace and progress and it aims to promote trade and economic activities in the region.

During the introductory session, acting President and Senate Chairperson Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that hosting the conference in Gwadar is a huge achievement. It will promote a positive image of Pakistan, and Gwadar will act as a gateway between the region and continents to promote trade and economic activity.

He also said that Balochistan is rich in mineral resources that can change the destiny of the whole region. Pakistan has been affected by terrorism, the country has lost 70,000 lives and faced losses worth Rs126 billion, he said.

He added that Pakistan wants friendly relations with all the countries and aims for a peaceful solution of the problems with its neighbours.

 
 
 

