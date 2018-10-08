Arrest as many people as you want and get it out of your system, Asif Kirmani tells the PM

October 8, 2018

Kirmani sees historic defeat to PTI in Lahore

PML-N leader Asif Kirmani said on Monday that the government has snatched food from the mouths of the poor.

The PTI is a Jeera Blade government, he said, adding that they have blades in their hands to steal from the poor. He was referring to a 1973 Pakistani movie.

Speaking to the media outside the Lahore High Court ahead of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s court hearing, Kirmani said everyone knows what the government is doing. The PML-N has been saying recently that the government is targeting its political opponents.

“We don’t believe there is any difference between Imran Khan and NAB,” he said. Arrest as many people as you want, he told the premier, adding that he should get it out of his system.

 
 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

See Also

Nawaz Sharif treason case adjourned till October 22

October 8, 2018 11:26 am

Today’s outlook: Nawaz on trial for treason, Pakistan remembers the 2005 earthquake

October 8, 2018 8:47 am

There will be no NRO, says PM Khan

October 7, 2018 6:37 pm

Pakistan’s poor show in Asia Cup was ‘a lesson’: Moin Khan

October 7, 2018 5:11 pm

People affected by the DHA City scam gather outside PM’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore

October 7, 2018 2:00 pm

SC to hear Hanif Abbasi’s review petition seeking Imran Khan’s disqualification

October 6, 2018 6:22 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Web Desk

Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.