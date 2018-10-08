Arrest as many people as you want and get it out of your system, Asif Kirmani tells the PM

PML-N leader Asif Kirmani said on Monday that the government has snatched food from the mouths of the poor.

The PTI is a Jeera Blade government, he said, adding that they have blades in their hands to steal from the poor. He was referring to a 1973 Pakistani movie.

Speaking to the media outside the Lahore High Court ahead of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s court hearing, Kirmani said everyone knows what the government is doing. The PML-N has been saying recently that the government is targeting its political opponents.

“We don’t believe there is any difference between Imran Khan and NAB,” he said. Arrest as many people as you want, he told the premier, adding that he should get it out of his system.