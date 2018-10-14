Army personnel not entitled to check voters’ documents, says Abbasi

Abbasi is contesting the by-election on PML-N’s ticket for NA-124.“An army soldier inside polling station is checking every voter’s documents, another is standing beside polling booth. Both have no authority to do so,” Abbasi complained while speaking to SAMAA TV at a polling station.“I asked from every presiding officer that whether they have any authority. They said ‘we have no authority here'. They [military personnel] are operating under their own rules,” he said.“This situation has never been witnessed before the 2018 elections. The election commission has repeatedly been informed about it but they haven’t taken any action,” he remarked.