Army hands over Swat’s administrative powers to civilian authorities after 11 years

The Pakistan Army has handed over Swat’s administrative powers to civilian authorities after 11 years.

The military was given the powers after it launched an operation against the Tehrik-i-Taliban in 2007.

The special powers were granted under Article 245 of the Constitution, which allows the military to act in aid of civilian power when called upon to do so. The troops will move out from the area but a brigade will remain stationed there.

A ceremony was held at the Saidu Sharif Airport. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Peshawar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt, IG Salahuddin, Malakand Commissioner Zaheerul Islam among others attended the ceremony.

Khan remarked that he has witnessed the destruction caused by terrorists. “Institutions were destroyed and restrictions were placed on women.” He remarked that the army has made countless sacrifices because of which there is peace in Swat now.

Lt Gen Butt said that terrorism forced 3.5 million people out of Swat. “The civilian authorities will be responsible for the administration from today onward, while the army will guard the country’s borders,” he added.

On September 15, 2013, the government of KP had approved giving administrative powers. The troops started arriving in the Shangla and Buner districts from October 2013 onward. The army was controlling the administration of Swat, Upper Dir, Lower Dir and others areas.