Any misadventure on LoC will threaten regional peace, AJK PM says after helicopter attack

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said that unprovoked firing by Indian forces on his helicopter on Sunday was an attempt to raise tensions in the region.

“The Indian forces’ act was against diplomatic norms, rules of engagement and morality,” the AJK PM told Arab News on Monday.

Mr Haider’s helicopter was fired upon by Indian forces near the Line of Control in Haveli district on Sunday.

He was travelling with two cabinet ministers. No one was hurt.

Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand, an Indian army spokesman, told Reuters that the helicopter violated Indian air space along the LoC in Poonch district. “The air sentries at forward location had engaged it with small arms.”

However, the AJK PM rejected the Indian army’s claim and said that the two ministers were with him in the chopper and they were in their own airspace when the Indian forces fired on them.

“The international community needs to tell India that any misadventure on the LoC will threaten the peace of this region,” he said, adding that the LoC is an active border and the situation is already tense.