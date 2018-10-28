Anwar Majeed’s son Nimr released from FIA custody

October 28, 2018

Anwar Majeed’s son Nimr Majeed was released on Sunday after being interrogated by the FIA.

He was taken into custody on Saturday from outside the Supreme Court in a case relating to Rs11 billion worth of sugar going missing from Omni Group sugar mills.

Nimr is one of the directors of the Omni Group.

Related: Anwar Majeed’s son Nimr arrested outside the Supreme Court

Officials in the FIA said they only took him into custody to question him about the missing sugar.

He will be presented before the court on Monday where he will submit his reply in the case against him.

His family submitted a request to the court to have him released, after which the court ordered that he be presented on Monday.

 
 
 

