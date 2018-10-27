Anwar Majeed’s son Nimr arrested outside the Supreme Court

October 27, 2018




Anwar Majeed's son Nimr Majeed was arrested by the FIA outside the Supreme Court on Saturday in a case relating to missing sugar.

He was present in court for a hearing. As he left the courtroom the FIA arrested him.

Nimr is one of the directors of the Omni Group. He was arrested in a case relating to Rs12 billion worth of sugar going missing after the group's sugar mills were frozen.

Related: Omni Group office in Karachi raided twice in one night, records and computers seized

The chief justice expressed his displeasure at the police and FIA for allowing the sugar to go missing during the hearing.

Nimr had obtained bail from the banking court in the money laundering case in which his father and brother, AG Majeed, have been arrested, however, the FIA took him into custody in a different case. According to the FIA, there are nine cases registered against the Omni Group.

The court has also summoned the chief executive of the group and other senior officials.
 
 
 

