Anti-Corruption Department seizes purchase, appointment records from Sindh University

The Anti-Corruption Department conducted a raid on Saturday at Sindh University in Hyderabad and seized records relating to the purchase of vehicles, land in Gorakh and appointments.

There are charges of misuse of authority, illegal appointments, purchase of expensive vehicles and violation of rules against SU Vice-Chancellor Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat, according to sources in the department.

A vice-chancellor is allowed to buy a 1300cc car but it is alleged that Burfat bought a vehicle worth Rs6.4 million.

The VC said he planned to purchase a vehicle but didn’t buy it. He also said that land in Gorakh was purchased by the university.

He was present at his office but did not meet the anti-corruption team. He said that the varsity’s finance director gave them the records.

The Anti-Corruption Department initiated an inquiry against VC on the directions of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah earlier this month.