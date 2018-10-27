Anti-Corruption Department seizes purchase, appointment records from Sindh University

October 27, 2018

The Anti-Corruption Department conducted a raid on Saturday at Sindh University in Hyderabad and seized records relating to the purchase of vehicles, land in Gorakh and appointments.

There are charges of misuse of authority, illegal appointments, purchase of expensive vehicles and violation of rules against SU Vice-Chancellor Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat, according to sources in the department.

A vice-chancellor is allowed to buy a 1300cc car but it is alleged that Burfat bought a vehicle worth Rs6.4 million.

Related: NAB raids Sindh information department, seizes advertisement records

The VC said he planned to purchase a vehicle but didn’t buy it. He also said that land in Gorakh was purchased by the university.

He was present at his office but did not meet the anti-corruption team. He said that the varsity’s finance director gave them the records.

The Anti-Corruption Department initiated an inquiry against VC on the directions of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah earlier this month.

 
 
 

See Also

Government to introduce new law to curb corruption

October 26, 2018 5:08 pm

Shahid Masood flees court to escape arrest in PTV corruption case

October 25, 2018 6:46 pm

Who wants an NRO? Marriyum Aurangzeb asks PM Imran Khan

October 25, 2018 12:26 pm

Shehbaz Sharif will be taken to National Assembly on Wednesday

October 16, 2018 10:33 pm

CJP, NAB chief take notice of Mujahid Kamran being led into court in handcuffs

October 13, 2018 12:00 pm

Former University of Punjab VC Mujahid Kamran arrested

October 11, 2018 3:31 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Iftikhar Firdous

Farooq Baloch

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.