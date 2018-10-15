Another Congo virus case reported in Karachi

Another Congo virus case was reported on Monday at Jinnah hospital in Karachi. Of the 17 cases reported this year, six people have lost their lives.

Twenty-year-old Obaid resides in North Nazimabad. He was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre from a private hospital because he couldn’t afford the hospital bills.

The doctors have declared his condition critical.

Congo virus is spread by ticks on animals. The virus is transferred when those ticks bite humans. The chance of patients surviving the virus is between 10 and 40%. Patients experience extreme fever, muscle pain, dizziness and nausea.

The virus can be transmitted between humans through saliva, blood, urine and other bodily fluids.