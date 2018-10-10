Al-Azizia reference: Nawaz’s lawyer completes IO’s cross-examination after six days

October 10, 2018

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer completed the cross-examination of the investigating officer after six days.

An accountability court was hearing the Al-Azizia reference against Nawaz on Wednesday. The 22 witnesses of the prosecution have recorded their statements, and have been cross-examined too. The National Accountability Bureau will present its arguments over the completion of the cross-examination on Thursday.

Investigating Officer Mahboob Alam said that Nawaz Sharif did not intentionally plan that he would be tried in the case. According to one of the witnesses, Hussain Nawaz had given the funds for installing the Al-Azizia Steel Mill, he said. Alam said that he conducted the investigation independently.

Khawaja Harris raised an objection over recording the statement of Nawaz Sharif first. “If this happens, then we will not be a part of the investigation,” he said. He remarked that it was decided that both references—Al-Azizia and Flagship—will be heard together.

The Al-Azizia reference, which asks for the money trail of the steel mills, is among the three filed against Nawaz Sharif and his family by the accountability bureau. Nawaz and his daughter Maryam were sentenced to jail after being convicted in the Avenfield reference. They are currently out on bail.

 
 

