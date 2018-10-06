Akhtar Mengal never wants to forget his six-point agenda, even on his birthday

October 6, 2018

BNP-Mengal chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal will never forget his six-point agenda, not even on his birthday. And to make sure of that, he got it on his cake.

He posted a video of his birthday cake on Twitter.

Mengal’s six-point agenda includes a demand for recovery of missing persons in the province. His agenda was accepted by the PTI government.

 
 
 

