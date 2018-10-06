Ahsan Jameel Gujjar says he has never threatened a government officer

I have never threatened a government officer, said Ahsan Jameel Gujjar in his reply to the Supreme Court in the Pakpattan DPO transfer case.

Submitting his reply on Saturday, he said that he was present at the meeting between the Punjab chief minister and DPO Rizwan Gondal because he is a close friend of the Maneka family.

The inquiry officer presented my statement out of context, he argued, adding that police officers are not so innocent that they would be cowed by mere threats.

The top court rejected former Punjab IG Kaleem Imam’s report in the case on September 17. Kaleem’s report exonerated Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar of any wrongdoing and said he simply played mediator during the meeting between Gujjar and DPO Gondal. The report stated that the CM had arranged the meeting so Gujjar could express his concerns.

The report also gave Gujjar a clean chit. It said he did not commit any offence and that he had offered an apology for his role in the matter.

Gujjar is a close friend of Khawar Maneka, around whom the case is centered. Maneka is the first lady’s ex-husband and it has been said that the DPO was transferred because he refused to go to apologise to Maneka for his role in an incident in which his children were stopped by the police.

CM Buzdar also submitted his reply to the top court on Saturday. He said he had no hand in the DPO’s transfer.