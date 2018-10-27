Ahsan Iqbal’s attacker sentenced to 30 years in jail, Rs0.11m fine

October 27, 2018

An Anti-Terrorism Court in Gujranwala sentenced on Saturday a man to 30 years in jail in the Ahsan Iqbal attack case.

Abid Hussain has been sentenced to 30 years in jail, a Rs110,000 fine and the confiscation of his property for opening fire at the former interior minister during a political rally in Narowal on May 6.

Judge Syed Ali Imran announced the verdict and acquitted four other suspects due to lack of evidence. Iqbal was attacked during a PML-N corner meeting in the Qasba Kanjrod neighborhood of Narowal. He was shot in the arm twice.

 
 
 

