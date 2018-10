They united against rigging in the July 25 elections and now the PPP and PML-N are going to unite to contest the October 14 by-election.

There are 35 seats up for grabs in the by-election – 11 National Assembly seats and 24 provincial assembly seats.

There is going to be seat adjustment in the constituencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Apart from one or two constituencies, the PPP has withdrawn its candidates in Punjab in favour of the PML-N.