Accountability will continue, Fawad Chaudhry tells protesting Opposition

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said the process of accountability will continue as promised by the PTI before the elections.

“We promised people accountability and it will be delivered,” Chaudhry said. “The opposition only has a one-point agenda: don’t ask them about their corruption.”

The minister, referring to PML-N senator Mushahidullah Khan, said that the Opposition had employed their entire families in an institution and when they were asked to explain it then it was labeled as unjust.

“We had promised the Opposition we would give them all facilities they need,” he said. “The National Assembly speaker summoned a session upon the call of the Opposition and issued a production order for Shehbaz Sharif.”

He called the opposition a ‘corruption union’, which he said protected each other’s misdoings. “”This is against the mandate of the PTI.”

The minister claimed that the ECP’s decision to stop the transfer of the Punjab IG was an “illegal” step.

“The reason for the transfer was quite simple; the previous IG did not start an investigation into the Model Town case and he wasn’t among the senior most officers,” he said.

During the election campaign, we had promised people that those responsible for the police opening fire on protesters in Model Town in 2014 would be taken to task, he said.

The bureaucrats have been told to implement the policies of the PTI government, he added. “Those who don’t want to implement them are free to leave their posts.”