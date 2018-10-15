‘Land grabber’ Mansha Bomb arrested from court premises

The court had earlier ordered his arrest for usurping land. According to the Punjab police, at least 70 cases have been registered against him.He was arrested from the court and shifted to the Secretariat police station."I am being treated unjustly. I have come to the court to seek justice," he said while speaking to the media. He remarked that he is a family man and did not usurp any one's land.The top judge had taken suo motu notice of the case after residents of Jauhar Town had informed him that Mansha alias Bomb was forcefully occupying their land. Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said that if it was necessary then action would be taken against some people. “People such as Mansha Bomb and Khokhar are setting a bad precedent. We have to take the country forward,” he remarked.On October 2, the market said to be owned by Mansha Bomb was demolished as part of the Punjab government's anti-encroachment drive. The Lahore Development Authority used bulldozers in its anti-encroachment operation on PIA Road. The market, which is called Malik Mansha’s market, was built on government land encroached upon by the land mafia.Saddar SP Maaz Zafar said that Mansha has been declared a criminal. Many cases have been registered against him, the SP said.