Shahid Khaqan Abbasi makes a comeback in by-elections

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Shahid Khaqan Abbasi clinched victory in the by-elections on Sunday.

The former premier won with 75,012 votes against PTI rival Ghulam Mohiuddin in NA-124, according to the unofficial results.

While addressing workers in Lahore, he remarked that the party leaders are not afraid of anyone. “The people of Pakistan have shown that they no longer trust Imran Khan,” he said.

The by-elections were held on 11 NA and 24 provincial assembly seats. The Election Commission of Pakistan will release the official results later.

The PML-N heavyweight Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s political career went into uncertainty after defeat in the general elections. He lost on two seats, NA-53 Islamabad and his home constituency NA-57, to PTI’s Imran Khan and Sadaqat Abbasi, respectively.

Battle in Lahore

In Lahore, the polling was held on two NA seats – NA-124 and NA-131.

NA-124 was vacated by the PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif’s son Hamza Shahbaz and NA-131 by PTI chairman Imran Khan after the July 25 general elections.

Hamza had won NA-124 and Punjab Assembly seat PP-146, but he later decided to retain PP-146 becoming the Leader of the Opposition in the provincial assembly.

Likewise, Imran Khan decided to keep his hometown seat, NA-95 Mianwali, out of the five he had won in the July 25 polls.