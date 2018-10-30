A train will take you from Karachi to Dhabeji for free on Nov 1

October 30, 2018
 





People can travel from Karachi to Dhabeji for free on November 1.

The Dhabeji Express will be inaugurated by President Arif Alvi on October 31, Wednesday.

The Karachi-Dhabeji Express would leave the City Station at 7am every morning and reach Dhabeji station at 8.55am, after making stops at Drigh Road, Malir and Bin Qasim stations

“It will reduce the traffic on II Chundrigar road and Shahrae Faisal,” remarked Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Tuesday. “It a gift to the people of Pakistan from PM Imran Khan.”

Related: Sheikh Rasheed says there will be a big announcement about freight trains soon

Rasheed said that he wants the labourers to reach home on time and safely, without going through the hassle of sitting on bus rooftops. He promised a monthly pass for labourers too.

He remarked that train from Sukkur to Karachi will be launched too. “We are willing to facilitate the circular railway project,” he said.

The railways minister said that their agenda is to make 10 trains functional in 100 days.

The government is willing to lay down a track in Gwadar too, he said.

 
 
 
 

