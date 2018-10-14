A single PSP MNA would be more powerful than 20 other NA representatives, says Mustafa Kamal

PSP Chairperson Mustafa Kamal believes a single MNA from his party will be stronger than 20 MNAs from other parties.

He cast his vote for the by-election at Karachi’s Gulshan college and spoke to the media outside the polling station.

If you elect our candidate, our single MNA will be more powerful than 20 other National Assembly representatives, he said.

The PSP is supporting Asif Hasnain in the NA-243 constituency.

I hope that Form 45 has been issued to all polling agents, he said.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Kamal said today Karachi is one of the four worst cities to live in.

No one but the PSP can solve Karachi’s problems, he said, adding that if elected, his MNA won’t join the opposition or go asking for ministries. Instead, he will advise the federal government on the city’s issues.