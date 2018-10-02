A rural health centre in Ghotki has been turned into a cattle farm

Instead of patients and doctors, the centre is populated by cattle and shepherds. The city’s garbage is also dumped at there. Thousands of residents of Jarwar city and its adjoining areas have no where to go for their medical needs.Jarwar’s health centre was established in 2000. The staff posted in the center disappeared after working there for a brief period. The doctors take salaries but do not show up at the centre.The residents of Jarwar urged the authorities to take action and make sure the health centre is functional so that it can facilitate the people.