A guide to the Karachi by-election

All eyes will be on Karachi as political parties and independent candidates once again fight for two of its National Assembly seats — NA-243 and NA-247. The provincial constituencies where by-elections will be held are PS-111 and PS-87.

Residents of the city will cast their votes on October 14.

NA-243

Prime Minister Imran Khan had won the NA-243 seat after securing 91,358 votes and MQM-Pakistan’s Syed Ali Raza Abidi came second with 24,082 votes. He vacated the seat and now tough competition is expected between the candidates of the PTI, PPP, PSP, and TLP.

Founder of social movement #FixIt Muhammad Alamgir Khan is contesting on the PTI’s ticket. MQM-Pakistan’s Amir Wali Uddin Chishti, Hakim Ali from the PPP, Syed Asif Hasnain from the Pak Sarzameen Party and Syed Nawazul Huda from Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) are also contesting.

A total of 402,731 voters have been registered, of whom 211,510 are male and 191,221 are female.

NA-243 comprises Karachi University, Bahadurabad, Sharafabad, Liaquat National Hospital, Aga Khan University Hospital, Faizan-e-Madina, Expo Centre, Hassan Square, Panama Centre, Baitul Mukkaram Masjid, Shanti Nagar, Mujahid Colony, Alladin Park, Metroville, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

NA-247

On the other hand, PTI’s Arif Alvi vacated the NA-247 seat after becoming president. Those contesting the seat on October 14 are PTI’s Aftab Hussain Siddiqui, PSP’s Arshad Vohra, MQM-P’s Sadiq Iftikhar, Sunni Tehreek’s Ali Nawab and PPPP’s Qaiser Khan Nizarnani.

The independent candidates include Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Sharif Awan, Abdul Jalil Khan, Tahir Ashraf Hashmi, Syed Mujahid Rasool, Shaikh Samir Mir and Syed Adil Askari.

There are 543,964 registered voters in the area.

NA-247 is made up of Defence, Clifton Cantonment Board, Saddar, Karachi Cantonment and Arambagh.

PS-111

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had to vacate the PS-111 seat after his appointment. A total of 16 candidates are contesting it on October 14. The independent candidates include lawyer and social activist Muhammad Jibran Nasir, Asadullah Unar, Odhomal, Syed Mujahid Rasool, Tahir Afsar Hashmi, Tahir Afsar Khan, Taha Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, and Muhammad Nawaz Mandokhail.

Others include MQM-Pakistan’s Jehanzeb Mughal, TLP’s Sikander Agar, PTI’s Shehzad Qureshi, Pakistan Sunni Tehreek’s Ali Nawab, PML-N’s Muhammad Zahid Hussain, PPPP’s Muhammad Fayyaz Pirzada and PSP’s Yasiruddin.

The total number of voters in the area is 178,965, of whom 94,719 are male and 84,246 female.

Areas that fall under PS-111 are Civil Lines and the Cantonment Board Clifton.

PS-87

The elections in PS-87 were postponed after the TLP candidate, Sharif Ahmed Khan, died in a road accident just before the election. Twenty-six candidates are contesting for this constituency.

PTI’s Qadir Bux Khan Gabol, Sindh United Party’s Ghulam Muhammad Jawed, PML-N’s Abdul Khalil Brohi, TLP’s Qurban Ali, PPPP’s Muhammad Sajid, PSP’s Muhammad Saleem, MQM-Pakistan’s Khalida Ateeb, Awami National Party’s Saiqa Noor, MMA’s Hamdullah, and GDA’s Waliur Rehman are all contesting.

The independent candidates include Pervaiz, Hussain Bukhsh Jokhio, Khair Muhammad Magsi, Rao Muhammad Zubair, Syed Ayaz Ali Shah, Shoukat Ali Jatt, Abdul Hafeez Jokhio, Ali Ahmed Jokhio, Imran Malik, Farzana Parveen, Mubarak Gabol, Muhammad Siddique, Muhammad Essa Jokhio, Muhammad Naveed Shahid, Nazar Ali Magsi and Maher Ali Shah.

The total number of voters is 14,6852, of whom 83,992 are male and 62,860 female.

It covers areas in Malir.