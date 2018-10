PTI candidate Ahmed Khan Bhachar was declared the winner from PP-87 Mianwali a day before the by-election.

Returning officer Shahid Islam announced his victory.

Earlier, PML-N candidate Ali Haider Noor boycotted the election and withdrew his nomination papers. The PPP’s Khalid Awan and independent candidate Mohammad Rafi also withdrew their papers.

The election for PP-87 was postponed due to the death of candidate Ahmed Khan Hazare Khel.