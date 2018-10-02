Multan schools ban mobile phones in classrooms

Teachers will no longer be able to use mobile phones in Multan schools.

The District Education Authority issued a notification on Tuesday. The authority took the step after parents complained.

Chief Executive Officer Mukhtar Hussain said that parents said that teachers were not focusing on teaching students, and would either talk or play games on their mobile phones.

The teachers have been told to deposit their phones with the headmaster during school timings. In an emergency, they will contact their families on the school’s landline.

“The use of cell phones affect a student’s learning,” said Hussain. Action will be taken against those who fail to comply, he added.

Ghulam Shabbir Saaki, a teacher, said that the teaching community will follow the orders. “We will follow the guidelines given to us,” he remarked. Saaki works as an elementary teacher at Government High School Daulat Gate, Multan.