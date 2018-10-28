Over 8,000 candidates sit for LUMHS entry test in Hyderabad

Over 8,000 candidates sat for the entry test for Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences on Sunday at Public School Hyderabad.

Candidates began the test at 10am and will be completing it by 12pm.

There are 350 MBBS and 100 BDS seats available.

Of the 8,000, over 5,000 are female candidates, making the ratio of female students 65%.

Candidates came to Hyderabad to sit for the entry test from all over Sindh, including Tharparkar.

According to LUMHS Vice Chancellor Dr Bekha Ram, their entry system is based entirely on merit and, after the NTS selects the best candidates, they will give them admission.