7,419 overseas Pakistanis to vote electronically on October 14

Overseas Pakistanis will be able to vote in the elections electronically for the first time in the country’s history.

There are 7,419 overseas Pakistanis who have registered themselves with the ECP and will be voting in the October 14 by-elections.

There are around 600,000 overseas residents registered in the 36 constituencies where by-elections are being held.

The ECP has sent logins and passwords to their valid email addresses and on October 14, when polling begins in Pakistan at 8am, they will be sent ballot papers. They’ll be able to click on the candidate they want to vote for.

If the system works, their ballot papers will be automatically converted into Form 45. If it doesn’t work the ECP will have to manually convert it to a Form 47.