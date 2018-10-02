50,000 Pakistanis sent back from KSA in last eight months as jobs lost

About 50,000 Pakistanis were sent back from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the last eight months as companies shut down.

Pakistani workers stuck in KSA without jobs or salaries are being assisted by the Pakistan Mission.

“The Pakistan Mission has written to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, KSA for providing details about the stuck Pakistanis. The reply of which is awaited,” the Ministry of Overseas Pakistani said in a briefing on Tuesday.

“Currently, 10,356 workers are stuck, out of which 6,187 have been assisted, while 3,520 have been transferred to other employers in KSA,” said the ministry. “The cases of 649 workers are under process and are being assisted in the labour courts regarding their unpaid salaries and final exit.”

The Pakistan Mission has provided free return tickets to 6,187 workers and had others transferred to different employers. The mission has been able to find new employers for 3,520 workers without them having to pay the Iqamah fee.

The mission is fighting the construction company Saudi Oger case, which owes Pakistani workers 127.73 million Saudi Riyals. It has requested a swift decision in pending cases and the release of money to the workers.

The mission has asked the KSA labour authorities to treat the workers of other defaulting companies in the same way. Saad Construction was another case.