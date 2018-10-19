50% drug users in Peshawar relapse

According to DOST Welfare Foundation, fifty per cent people have a relapse. They are admitted to the centre again.“It is likely that patients may get addicted to drugs again after the rehab,” said Syed Ali Naqi, who works as a project manager for DOST.Young people in Peshawar are increasingly succumbing to narcotic addiction. According to a non-government organisation, there has been an 11% yearly increase in children who don’t consider smoking charas an addiction.To counter the growing rates of users, DOST Welfare Foundation has been providing treatment and rehabilitation to them since the last 25 years. It provides rehabilitation to 400 drug users every year.According to the foundation, a drug user is admitted at its Hayatabad complex every day. The most commonly abused drugs are heroin, hashish, ice and charas.To curb the menace, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police launched an ‘Ice-Free Peshawar’ campaign in August to crack down on smugglers and drug dealers.The young people are getting addicted because of a myriad of reasons, including peer pressure, easy access to drugs among others.“They get influenced by local videos played at hotels and become addicted to drugs,” said DOST project manager Tariq Mehmood.Drugs are readily available at cheap rates in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. A young man who is undergoing rehabilitation at the centre said that local ice is available for as cheap as Rs100.The three-month rehab period comprises of a 15-day detoxification period, followed by a 60-day primary rehab and ends with a secondary rehab.Saima, an employee of DOST, said that the patients experience different withdrawal symptoms, including anxiety, irritation, physical craving and aggressive behaviour.However, the problem is not prevalent in Peshawar only. In Pakistan, more than 800,000 people between the ages of 15 and 64 are addicted to using heroin on a regular basis, as indicated by 2015 report of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).Reporting by Shahabur Rehman