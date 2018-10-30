30-member committee to investigate 2018 election ‘rigging’

A 30-member parliament committee has been formed to investigate alleged rigging in the July 25 general elections.

The committee comprises 10 MNAs and 10 Senators. It includes members of the government and the opposition.

The committee includes Pervez Khattak, Shireen Mazari, Shafqat Mehmood, Fawad Chaudhry, Amir Dogar, Azam Swati, Farogh Naseem, Muhammad Ali Saif, Khushbakht Shujaat and Nauman Wazeer.

Tariq Basheer Cheema, Khalid Magsi, Aminul Haq, Ghaus Buksh Meher, Ayaz Sadiq, Mir Haider Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Bugti, Hadayatullah, Asad Junejo and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidery are also a part of it.

Other members include Raza Rabbani, Javed Abbasi, Rehman Malik, Usman Kakar, Kulsoom Parveen, Khursheed Shah, Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Akhtar Mengal, Maulana Abdul Wasay, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullh, Rana Tanveer Hussain, and Murtaza Javed.

The committee will choose its head in its first meeting. Khattak is expected to take the lead.

On September 18, the National Assembly had approved the formation of a parliamentary committee.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has assured the house that the committee will be fully authorised to accomplish these objectives.

The PTI has nothing to hide as it believes in strengthening democratic norms and values, he said. “Transparency will not be compromised under any circumstances.”