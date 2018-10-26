26 countries to attend Asian Parliamentary Assembly in Gwadar

A three-day conference of the Committee on Political Affairs of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly will be held in Gwadar from October 29, Monday, onwards.

The conference will host delegates from 26 countries. The region’s peace, promotion of mutual trade relations, and strengthening of economic cooperation will be discussed at the forum.

The delegates will come from Thailand, Syria, Indonesia, Jordan, Samoa, Afghanistan, Laos, Cambodia, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, East Timor, Russia, Bhutan, Iran, Lebanon, Qatar, Oman, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the Philippines, China, Sri Lanka, Iraq and Azerbaijan. The representatives of the international parliamentary union and Asian parliamentary secretariat will also attend the conference.

APA Conference to highlight enormous investment opportunities in Pakistan will be held in Gwadar from October 29th-31st. pic.twitter.com/DkXeVIuiNy — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) October 25, 2018

Senate Chairperson Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that 97 delegates from 26 countries will participate in the conference. He said that Gwadar was the future economic hub of the country. It will boost trade activity in Middle-east, central Asia and even Europe.

This conference has been organised by the Senate of Pakistan and it will end on October 31.

The reason for organising this conference in Gwadar is to highlight its importance and provide a platform to discuss regional peace.

Sanjrani visited Gwadar last week and instructed authorities to ensure a smooth inauguration of the event.