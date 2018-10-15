132,000 people living with HIV/AIDS in Pakistan, top court told

At least 132,000 people in Pakistan have been diagnosed with AIDS.

The report was submitted by the Attorney General Office in the Supreme Court on Monday.

It was prepared for a suo motu case on high rates of HIV/AIDS in Jalalpur Jattan. According to the report, 130 people in Jalalpur Jattan have HIV/AIDS.

The report states that 60,000 people in Punjab have AIDS, 52,000 in Sindh, and 17,000 each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. The data was gathered from newspapers.

A United Nations report revealed that a girl between the ages of 15 and 19 is infected with the virus that causes AIDS every three minutes. Girls and young women made up two-thirds of 15- to 19-year-olds infected with HIV in 2017, according to data unveiled at the 22nd International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam.

Last year, 130,000 youngsters aged 19 and under died from AIDS, while 430,000 — almost 50 every hour — were newly infected, the agency said.

While AIDS-related deaths have decreased since 2010 in all other age groups, among older adolescents aged 15 to 19 they have remained stubbornly constant.

About 1.2 million 15- to 19-year-olds were living with the immune system-destroying virus in 2017, three in five of the girls, said UNICEF.