13 people killed as two passenger buses collide in DG Khan

Thirteen people were killed as two passengers buses collided on Dera Ghazi Khan’s Multan Road.

The accident occurred on Sunday. At least 40 people have been injured.

One of the buses was travelling from Muzaffargarh to Karachi, while the other from DG Khan to Multan. The passengers were travelling to Multan to attend the Chelum of Imam Hussain (RA).

The injured have been shifted to Teaching Hospital.

On July 16, at least 18 people were killed when a truck crashed into a parked bus near Hala. The long-haul truck slammed into the back of the bus, which was stopped on the side of the national highway with a flat tyre near Hyderabad.

Several passengers were on the side of the road during the incident as the driver sought help to change the tyre, while others were waiting inside the vehicle.