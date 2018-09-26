Zulfi Bukhari’s British passport lands him in the Supreme Court

September 26, 2018
and

Zulfi Bukhari’s appointment as special assistant to the prime minister illegal has been challenged in the Supreme Court on the grounds that he is a dual national.

Bukhari assumed charge on Monday.

Muhammad Adil Chatta has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking his removal on the grounds that his appointment is illegal.

He should be stopped from exercising his powers as special assistant to the prime minister for overseas Pakistanis and human resource development, said Chatta in his petition. He has named the prime minister and cabinet division as respondents.

A dual national cannot be a member of the National Assembly, said the petitioner, adding that a special assistant has the same responsibilities as a member of the assembly and should be subject to the same rules. Bukhari also has a British passport.

Chatta has asked the court to remove Bukhari from the post.

 
 
 

