Ziauddin Hospital raids case postponed indefinitely

September 10, 2018

Photo: ziauddinhospital.com

The case pertaining to the raids conducted by the Rangers at Karachi’s Ziauddin Hospital has been postponed for an indefinite period.

The Sindh High Court ruled this as the hospital’s lawyer Anwar Masood has been appointed the attorney-general.

The court ordered the parties named in the case, including the Sindh government, the federal government, Pakistan Rangers and the police, to submit their replies.

The case was filed by doctors and staff members of the hospital in 2015. They had said that as many as eight raids were conducted at the hospital in which records from 2008 were taken away.

The hospital management had said that the raiding personnel had seized the records without any warrants.

 
 
 

