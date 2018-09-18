Zardari refuses to submit asset details to Supreme Court

Asif Ali Zardari has refused to submit details of his assets to the Supreme Court.

Zardari, in a review petition, has said that the court orders violate Articles 4 (right to be dealt in accordance with the law), 175 (jurisdiction of the court) and 187 (execution of the court’s orders) of the Constitution.

On August 29, the court had ordered former presidents Asif Zardari and Pervez Musharraf to submit the details while it was hearing a case on the National Reconciliation Ordinance.

The PPP leader said that he was proven innocent in the case. The burden of proof does not fall on me, he remarked.

The petitioner, Feroze Shah Gillani, had gone to court to challenge the reconciliation order and sought what he said was the recovery of losses worth billions of rupees suffered due to the agreement.

The controversial ordinance, which was issued by Musharraf, had granted amnesty to politicians and bureaucrats accused in corruption and money laundering cases filed between January 1, 1986 and October 12, 1999.