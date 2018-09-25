Zardari, Faryal need clearance to leave Pakistan

The government has put the names PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and 85 others on the Provisional National Immigration List.

The action is being taken against 87 persons who are accused in a money laundering case. They will now have to get the court and interior ministry’s approval before flying abroad.

The names were put on the list by a joint investigation team.

The National Accountability Bureau is also investigating the ownership of accounts allegedly used to illegally transfer money abroad. It is looking into people who made transactions and companies.

Earlier in the day, Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Omni Group head Anwar Majeed, Ghani Majeed, former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai and Summit Bank Senior Vice-President Taha Raza appeared in a banking court in Karachi.

The court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for five absconders in the case. The next hearing will be on Oct 16.

Travel ban

The names of two other accused, Anwar Majeed and his son, have been put on the Exit Control List. They have been barred from leaving the country.

Majeed is a close aide of PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari.

Anwar Majeed has been transferred back to jail from hospital. Majeed was arrested Aug 15.

‘Fake accounts’

The investigation team has stated in its progress report that 47 companies found associated with fake accounts are owned by the Omni Group.

The JIT has summoned a record of 34 companies, including the Zardari Group, from NAB, and a 10-year record from the Sindh chief secretary.

The report stated that Omni Group’s accountant Arif Khan got the ‘fake accounts’ opened in nexus with some private banks.