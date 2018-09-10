Zardari can avoid jail by visiting Nawaz at Adiala: Pervaiz Rashid

“If Asif Zardari sahib is afraid of going to Adiala jail then he can only avoid going there by visiting Nawaz Sharif in the prison,” Rashid told SAMAA TV on Monday.“If he doesn’t go there then cases against him will take him there."A JIT formed by the Supreme Court is probing a money laundering case involving Rs35 billion funneled through fake bank accounts at three local banks and former president Zardari is one of the accused in the case.Rashid also criticized PM Imran Khan for not asking US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to reimburse the money Pakistan spent on the war against terror.“We were told that the Americans will reimburse the money Pakistan spent in war against terror,” the senator added.“Our money should be reimbursed because we spent it on war on terror.”Commenting on PM Khan’s defence day speech, Rashid said that the PM should clarify whether the war against terrorism is Pakistan’s war.In his defence day speech, the PM had said that the country wouldn’t fight someone else's war.“It’s Khan sahib’s point of view,” Rashid said. “Those who agree with him should make their views public.”