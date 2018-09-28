Wheelie attempt ends fatally in Lahore’s Samanabad

Twenty-six-year-old Raheel was walking on the road when a motorcycle collided with him a few days ago. The suspects, identified as Bilal and Ali, were handed over to the police. They did not have licences. The rider has been imprisoned while the other rider is out on bail.Raheel was rushed to hospital, where he died five days after the accident. His brother, Muhammad Adeel, registered a case. Raheel lived with this two brothers and widowed mother.The police reviewed the accident's closed-circuit television footage.