Wheelie attempt ends fatally in Lahore’s Samanabad

September 28, 2018
 





A man with special needs had died after motorcyclists attempting a wheelie hit him in Lahore's Samanabad.

Twenty-six-year-old Raheel was walking on the road when a motorcycle collided with him a few days ago. The suspects, identified as Bilal and Ali, were handed over to the police. They did not have licences. The rider has been imprisoned while the other rider is out on bail.

Raheel was rushed to hospital, where he died five days after the accident. His brother, Muhammad Adeel, registered a case. Raheel lived with this two brothers and widowed mother.

The police reviewed the accident's closed-circuit television footage.

 
 
 
 

See Also

Six-nation hockey tournament in Lahore postponed till December

September 25, 2018 9:02 pm

Minor earthquake jolts Lahore, surrounding areas

September 23, 2018 11:33 am

Watch the rose-water ‘ghusl’ ceremony at Data Darbar

September 20, 2018 4:34 pm

Pakistani teenager wins top prize in the Commonwealth Essay Competition

September 16, 2018 3:58 pm

CPEC: Pakistan to establish special economic zones in Gwadar

September 14, 2018 11:59 pm

Video: Tariq Jameel leads Kulsoom Nawaz’s funeral prayers

September 14, 2018 6:19 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Web Desk

Raza Haidery

Shahid Shah

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.