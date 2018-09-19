What routes to avoid in Karachi on Muharram 8, 9 and 10

The Karachi police have announced a traffic and security plan for Muharram 8, 9 and 10.

Containers and barriers have been placed across the city and alternate routes have been provided for traffic regulation.

Wednesday — Muharram 8

The Muharram procession will begin at 1:30pm on Muharram 8 from Nishtar Park and will reach the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

It will cross the following areas: Nishtar Park, Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Road, Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, back to MA Jinnah Road, Baba-e-Urdu Road, the crossing of Chand Bibi Road, Nishtar Road, Bara Imam, Altaf Hussain Road, Old Napier Road, MA Jinnah Road, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Nawab Mahabat Khanjee Road and finally the Hussanian Iranian Imambargah.

Thursday — Muharram 9

The city’s main procession will commence at 9am from the Markazi Imambargah in Liaquatabad. The procession will start its journey from Martin Road’s Imambargah Shah-e-Najaf and then head towards Nishtar Park for the majlis.

At around 12 noon, the procession will depart from Nishtar Park for the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar via the following route: Nishtar Park, Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Road, Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, back to MA Jinnah Road, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar, Nawab Mahabat Khanjee Road and Hussanian Iranian Imambargah.

Friday — Muharram 10

A majlis will be convened at Nishtar Park from 7am to 9am, after which the procession will go via the same route towards the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

The Sindh government has banned pillion riding has been banned for three days in Karachi and some other parts of the province. Cellular phone services will also be suspended in some areas from Muharram 8 to 10, confirmed Sindh Home Secretary Qazi Kabeer.

Mobile phone services will be suspended in areas along and close to the routes of Muharram processions. According to the government, mobile phone services will be partially suspended in Karachi from 7am to 12pm.

Mobile phone service will be suspended in Hyderabad, Benazirabad, Khairpur, Larkana, Shikarpur and Jacobabad as well. The federal government has provided two helicopters to monitor the processions, which will be used by the police and Rangers.