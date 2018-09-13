We aren’t increasing the tax on salaried people: Fawad Chaudhry

He clarified this while speaking to reporters after the federal cabinet’s meeting.The government has not so far passed the income tax ordinance and the finance bill will be tabled in the National Assembly for debate.The minister said that the cost of Lahore’s Orange Line train project has gone up to Rs250 billion.The government will have to provide Rs3 billion annual a subsidy to continue with the train project.Peshawar metro bus project: Chaudhry said the total cost of the project has now risen to Rs66 billion. “The federal government will not subsidise projects since the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had purchased the metro buses,” he said.Lahore metro bus project: the Punjab government will have to provide Rs8 billion in an annual subsidy, if it wants to continue with it.The minister gave details on the last government's spending.In five years, Prime Minister House spent Rs2.3 billion. Former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif spent Rs2.9 billion on CM House.The former Sindh and Punjab governors spent Rs1.4 billion and Rs1.29 billion, respectively. The minister said he had no data about Balochistan and KP Governor Houses.The cabinet has decided to end the ministry of the Capital Administration and Development Division.It has approved the appointment of Haroon Sharif as the chairman of the Investment Board.The cabinet has approved a task force to improve the performance of regulatory bodies.The previous government did not provide gas to the urea industry in summer, which resulted in low production. "We will need to import 100,000 tons of urea," Chaudhry said. Low production of the Rabi crops is also linked to a shortage of urea.The cabinet has approved the appointment of a new PTV chairman.Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the cabinet meeting.