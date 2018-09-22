We are not learning from our mistakes: Former PM

“The media is controlled and even the courts are complaining,” Mr Abbasi told SAMAA TV in an exclusive interview aired on Saturday, Sept 22.Mr Abbasi’s words come just days after PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam were released from jail. They were sentenced to 10 and seven years, respectively, by an accountability court in the Avenfield properties case in July. Sharif’s son-in-law Safdar was jailed for a year for abetting the Sharif family.The PML-N has been bitterly vocal about the court cases, pointing the finger at “khalai makhlooq” or “aliens” for its defeat in the recently held elections. The phrase is a euphemism for the powerful Establishment. The party claims that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam were sent to jail to help the PTI win the elections.They were released on September 19 after the Islamabad High Court suspended their sentences.The army has denied playing any role in their conviction. “We have no direct role in the elections,” DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor told reporters a week before July 25 elections.Mr Abbasi was elected PM after Nawaz Sharif was disqualified from holding public office by the Supreme Court in July 2017.“I would not want to become the prime minister again in the present circumstances,” he said, advising institutions to act within their constitutionally defined roles.“We have seen in the past that conflicts arise when someone acts beyond their constitutional role,” he added. “I think we are not learning from our mistakes.”Mr Abbasi dismissed rumours that Nawaz Sharif had struck a deal to come out of jail and said his leader was never in favour of any deal and neither is he now.“We will not compromise on our principles,” the former PM said.