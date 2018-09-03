Was not invited to PM Khan, Fazl-ur-Rehman meetings: Farooq Sattar

MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar has complained that his party delegation had gone to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan but he wasn’t invited.

“Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman came to the party office but I wasn’t invited to the meeting,” the MQM-P leader said on Monday. “I would have gone if Khalid Maqbool or Aamir Khan had invited me.”

It appears that the two groups within the MQM-P, Bahadurabad and PIB, are once again at loggerheads after the election. The two groups had developed serious differences over the distribution of senate tickets in February this year. However, the two groups put aside their differences and reunited just a few weeks before the July 25 elections.

Ali Raza Abidi, a close aide of Dr Farooq Sattar, has resigned from his basic party membership on September 1.

Abidi, who had lost NA-243 to PTI chairman Imran Khan, has not been awarded a ticket for by-election after the PM left his Karachi seat.

Ali Raza Abidi should have been given the party ticket for NA-243 by-election, Dr Sattar said. “The Rabittaa Committee should visit Ali Raza Abidi’s residence and persuade him to withdraw his resignation.”

He, however, said that he doesn’t have any problem with the party. “We were one and will always be one.”