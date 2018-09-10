Warrants issued for Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s arrest

Bailable arrest warrants have been issued for former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in a case of leaking sensitive information.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Dawn reporter Cyril Almeida have also been issued notices by the Lahore High Court.

On June 26, a full bench of the Lahore High Court issued notices to Abbasi and Nawaz. Action was sought against Nawaz for trying to defame state institutions while Abbasi is being tried for disclosing minutes of the National Security Council’s meeting to Nawaz.