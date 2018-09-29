War with India is not an option, says FM Qureshi

September 29, 2018

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Pakistan doesn’t want war with India because his government believes that dialogue is the only way to resolve outstanding issues.

“War is no option,” Qureshi told Al-Jazeera. “There is no military solution.”

On September 21, India called off a meeting with the Pakistani foreign minister a day after publicly confirming that the meeting would be held on the sidelines of the UNGA session.

India accused Pakistan of helping Kashmiri fighters, who the Modi government says are targeting Indian troops in Kashmir.

US-Pakistan relationship

“We want the US to be friends with Pakistan,” Qureshi said. “We recognize that the US is an important global power and they will continue to be a military, technological and economic power in the foreseeable future.”

Pakistan and the US have been at loggerheads after Donald Trump assumed power as president. The US accused Pakistan of harbouring the Taliban and fighters of the Haqqani network.

Islamabad denies sheltering them.

Alice Wells, the US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, said her country wants a constructive and positive relationship with Pakistan.

In an interview with BBC Urdu, Ms Wells said that Pakistan is an important ally and it has to play an important role in the region.

“We want to rid the region of non-state actors, terrorists and all kinds of proxies,” the US diplomat said, adding that they have already told Pakistan that it’s necessary to eliminate terrorist safe havens on Pakistani soil.

 
 
 

