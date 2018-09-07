Want to check out Sindh Governor House? Now’s your chance

Sindh’s Governor House in Karachi was opened to the public for the first time on Friday morning.

Governor Imran Ismail ordered that the official residence of the governor be open for the residents of the city to visit.

It may be open to the public, but it’s still an official residence so strict security measures have been taken.

You can enter from Gate 1 but you need to show your CNIC to prove your identity. You need special permission to visit in large groups.

Governor House is open to the public from 6am to 10am every day and 4:30pm to 6:30pm on Sundays.

Just remember not to litter or vandalise the property – it’s a crime!