Two men shot dead after a clash in Bannu

Two men died and one was injured in a clash in the jurisdiction of the Ghorwala police station on Friday. They were taken to the district headquarters hospital in Bannu.

According to the police, the clash erupted because of a personal dispute. A case has been registered.

The clash occurred near a general store in Manzuri Patel Shah when armed men opened fire.

The people who died have been identified as Asrar Ali Shah and Wafadar. Mohammad Umar was injured in the attack. The shooters managed to escape.

A murder case has been registered against Ahsan Ali Shah, Farzand Ali Shah and Haqdad Ali Shah. The police are conducting raids to find the suspects.