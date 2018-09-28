Two men shot dead after a clash in Bannu

September 28, 2018

Photo: Retuers

Two men died and one was injured in a clash in the jurisdiction of the Ghorwala police station on Friday. They were taken to the district headquarters hospital in Bannu.

According to the police, the clash erupted because of a personal dispute. A case has been registered.

The clash occurred near a general store in Manzuri Patel Shah when armed men opened fire.

The people who died have been identified as Asrar Ali Shah and Wafadar. Mohammad Umar was injured in the attack. The shooters managed to escape.

A murder case has been registered against Ahsan Ali Shah, Farzand Ali Shah and Haqdad Ali Shah. The police are conducting raids to find the suspects.

 
 
 

See Also

Three injured after man opens fire at the Peshawar judicial complex

September 15, 2018 10:37 am

Two killed during firing incident at UP Morr in Karachi

August 24, 2018 4:01 pm

Three killed, one injured after fight breaks out in Peshawar

August 24, 2018 12:55 pm

Man shot dead near Karachi’s Nazimabad Underpass

August 15, 2018 6:38 pm

MMA’s Akram Durrani retains victory after vote recount

July 31, 2018 11:22 pm

PP-161 winner Nadeem Abbas to be arrested for celebratory fire

July 29, 2018 12:46 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Web Desk

Raza Haidery

Shahid Shah

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.