Trump has agreed to reset Pak-US relations, says the foreign minister

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met President Donald Trump at a reception in the US on Monday.

They briefly discussed Pak-US relations during a reception hosted by President Trump for world leaders attending the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

“I met with President Trump at the reception where I expressed my country’s desire to rebuild Pak-US ties. He responded positively to it and intended to [improve] relations between the two countries,” Qureshi told PTV.

Pakistan & US have agreed to rebuild their bilateral relations for benefit of two countries. The agreement came during a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi & US President Donald Trump at a reception hosted by later for the world leaders attending #UNGA session. pic.twitter.com/unGTR9vDlT — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) September 26, 2018

The foreign minister also met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife. “A special meeting with Secretary Pompeo is scheduled for October 2.”

This was their second meeting within a month. He visited Islamabad earlier this month.

Qureshi said that Pompeo also sent his greetings to Prime Minister Imran Khan. “Send my regards to your leader,” Pompeo told Qureshi.

The foreign minister is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on Saturday, September 29.