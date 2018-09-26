Top judge tells Bahria Town’s Malik Riaz to pay Rs1tr for Islamabad ‘encroachment’

Pakistan’s top judge has asked real estate mogul Malik Riaz to pay Rs1 trillion for encroaching on government land in Islamabad.

The Supreme Court was hearing the Margalla Hill’s tree-felling case on Wednesday.

“You must pay for encroaching on the government’s land,” Chief Justice Saqib Nisar told Malik Riaz, who is the founder and chairman of Bahria Town. “Please arrange for Rs1,000 billion before the next hearing.”

Riaz remarked that he doesn’t even have Rs100 billion. “Even the United States won’t have that much money,” he said.

“If you don’t have the money, then who does? Malik Riaz has the money of the entire country,” the top judge said.

The additional attorney general said that a Bahria Town office has been built on a national park.

“Bahria enclave has occupied much of the government land. What is happening in Bahria Town?” the chief justice asked.

Riaz asked the court to give him 20 minutes to speak. Chief Justice Nisar said that the court will hear him on October 1, Monday.