Top judge tells Bahria Town’s Malik Riaz to pay Rs1tr for Islamabad ‘encroachment’

September 26, 2018

Pakistan’s top judge has asked real estate mogul Malik Riaz to pay Rs1 trillion for encroaching on government land in Islamabad.

The Supreme Court was hearing the Margalla Hill’s tree-felling case on Wednesday.

“You must pay for encroaching on the government’s land,” Chief Justice Saqib Nisar told Malik Riaz, who is the founder and chairman of Bahria Town. “Please arrange for Rs1,000 billion before the next hearing.”

Riaz remarked that he doesn’t even have Rs100 billion.  “Even the United States won’t have that much money,” he said.

“If you don’t have the money, then who does? Malik Riaz has the money of the entire country,” the top judge said.

The additional attorney general said that a Bahria Town office has been built on a national park.

“Bahria enclave has occupied much of the government land. What is happening in Bahria Town?” the chief justice asked.

Riaz asked the court to give him 20 minutes to speak. Chief Justice Nisar said that the court will hear him on October 1, Monday.

 
 
 

See Also

PM Imran Khan should have attended UN session: Bilawal Bhutto

September 26, 2018 7:17 pm

Zulfi Bukhari’s British passport lands him in the Supreme Court

September 26, 2018 2:36 pm

Supreme Court wants to know when Musharraf will return

September 25, 2018 9:41 pm

Today’s outlook: Anwar Majeed investigations continue, electricity rates up for change

September 25, 2018 7:44 am

Top court to hear Tareen’s petition against public office disqualification on Sept 27

September 24, 2018 11:08 pm

SC throws out petition to disqualify Imran Khan over Tyrian White

September 24, 2018 12:14 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.