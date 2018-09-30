Top judge reprimands PTI lawmakers for acting like ‘thugs’

Pakistan’s top court reprimanded PTI parliamentarians for interfering in police affairs.

The Supreme Court was hearing a land grabbing case on Sunday.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar asked when did the PTI leaders become thugs. “Is this the change that people voted for? Is this the new Pakistan people were promised?”

PTI MNA Malik Karamat Khokhar and MPA Nadeem Abbas appeared in court.

The top judge had taken a suo motice notice of the case after residents of Jauhar Town had informed him that an organisation, named Mansha alias bomb, is forcefully occupying their lands.

Chief Justice asked Saddar SP Maaz Zafar why no suspects have been arrested so far.

He said that every time any member of the group is arrested, the police get a call from a higher official asking for the member’s release. He remarked that 70 cases have been registered against the group.

The SP said that he received one of the phone calls from Khokhar.

Khokhar denied knowing any person named Mansha, and said that he never called the SP. Zafar explained that the phone call was made to Operations DIG. “I was called to release Mansha’s son,” the DIG said.

“I don’t know Mansha but some women had asked me to make the call. I made a mistake, please forgive me,” Khokhar remarked. The court then issued notices to the PTI lawmaker for lying in court.

“Political interference in police investigation is unforgivable,” said the chief justice. “Let’s see who is the miscreant here is. We will not tolerate mistreatment of the police officials,” he added.

Chief Justice Nisar then asked PTI leader Nadeem Abbas his reason for coming to the court. “Who called you here?”

Abbas said that the police beat him up. “You act like a thug outside and inside the court you start crying,” Chief Justice Nisar said. He then asked Abbas how did he get bail as he is involved in a firing case.

Abbas remarked that the accusations will be proved to be false. “I will resign if I am proven to be a liar,” he said. The chief justice advised him to write a resignation letter.

The next hearing will be held on October 1, Monday.