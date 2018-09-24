Top court to hear Tareen’s petition against public office disqualification on Sept 27

September 24, 2018

The Supreme Court has fixed a review petition filed by PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen against his disqualification for hearing on Thursday (September 27).

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar will hear Tareen’s review petition.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Faisal Arab are the other members of the bench.

In December 2017, the Supreme Court had disqualified Tareen from holding any public office for being ‘dishonest’.

Tareen was disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) of the constitution for not declaring his offshore property−Hyde House−in his nomination papers and making an untrue statement before the court.

 
 
 

