These are some of the stories we will be following on Wednesday, Sept 26.

The Asia Cup: Pakistan and Bangladesh will go head to head today.

Pakistan and Russia are scheduled to be signing a $10b offshore gas deal today. The project will take about four years. Pakistan set up the Inter State Gas Systems to import gas. It will be signing the deals with Gazprom.

Twenty luxury vehicles found in the textile company warehouse of former senator Saifur Rehman, who happened also once lead the accountability bureau. The Qatari embassy has confirmed they are the property of the royal family. Customs is waiting for official documentation. We will be closely following this story.

The Senate and National Assembly will be in session today.